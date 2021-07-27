CDC encourages vaccinated people to mask up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some major developments today in the battle against COVID-19 including an update from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CDC changed its guidance on mask-wearing, thanks to a massive up-tick in COVID-19 cases.

The agency now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks indoors in public areas. That guidance applies specifically to areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of U.S. counties.

The CDC also wants communities to encourage all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“CDC recommends that everyone in K to 12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of action, regardless of vaccination status,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the Fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

Two months ago the CDC updated its mask guidance saying most who are fully vaccinated against Coronavirus could go without masks inside. That call was made before the highly contagious delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.