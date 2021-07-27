ALSDE launches recruitment campaign to combat growing teacher shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) hopes that their launch of a new recruitment campaign will help combat the state’s growing teacher shortage.

The long-term advertising and public relations effort aims to recruit the state’s next generation of teachers and highly qualified people who want to receive or maintain a valid Alabama teaching certificate.

“Like many other states, Alabama is experiencing a growing teacher shortage and needs a new focus on the recruitment of new talent to fill an ever-expanding pipeline. We need young people who want to make a difference in their community and our state by teaching,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey.

Right now, efforts are underway to target the ad’s to high school and college students via social media, YouTube, pre-roll, streaming radio, and display advertising.

Additionally, the state’s updated WeTeachAlabama.com website provides how-to an explanatory resources for those considering careers in education but also gives current teachers a platform to share their own stories and encourage others to pursue teaching as a career path.

This long-term advertising and PR campaign is meant to attract the next generation of Alabama teachers. (Source: Alabama State Department of Education)

“Our intent with all of our collective campaign efforts is to raise perceptions of the teaching profession overall, stressing how vital teachers are to both the input and outcome of public education,” added Dr. Mackey.

Additional highly targeted campaign elements will be announced in the coming months.

According to the Alabama Teacher Shortage Taskforce, 123 of 144 school districts in Alabama have turned to hire teachers on emergency or provisional certificates, mostly in rural areas, indicating shortages are being broadly experienced statewide.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education reports a 40 percent decrease in students completing teacher education programs since 2010, meaning open positions will be unfilled without action.

