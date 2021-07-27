Advertisement

Allergies or COVID-19? How to tell the difference

While a dry cough and congestion can be signs of both allergies or COVID-19, health experts...
While a dry cough and congestion can be signs of both allergies or COVID-19, health experts said a fever is one of the quickest ways of telling the difference.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You’re suddenly reaching for tissues and your head feels heavier than a bowling ball. Is it just seasonal allergies or is it early signs of COVID-19? Spotting the differences can be tough.

With pollen in the air and allergy season in full bloom, having itchy eyes and a runny nose isn’t uncommon.

“Usually the patient that has allergies, most of the time they come just with the sniffling, congestion and coughing,” Dr. Marwan Obid said.

Dr. Obid with Obid Allergy and Respiratory Center in Panama City said these can also be early signs of COVID-19.

“If they start having a fever or shortness of breath, or they start coughing more than usual. And then those people we prefer to have a testing to be sure everything’s okay,” Dr. Obid said.

While a dry cough and congestion can be signs of both allergies or COVID-19, health experts said a fever is one of the quickest ways of telling the difference.

“If they don’t have a fever and they have a vaccination, usually those are allergy symptoms more than anything else,” Dr. Obid said.

But the best way to find out is by getting a COVID test. PanCare Health is providing free COVID-19 testing. You just have to book an appointment online.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Melissa Doss, 42, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.
Police: Fla. woman kept autistic child in cage
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-28
Hot with scattered showers and storms
Op-Ed: The Trump administration gave us the best weapons against covid-19. We should use them.
A Houston County, Alabama jury returns guilty verdict against Emiliano Rodriguez on July 27,...
Emiliano Rodriguez verdict
Emiliano Rodriguez leaves a Houston County courtroom after a jury found him guilty of second...
Illegal immigrant convicted of rape though DNA does not implicate him