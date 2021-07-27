Advertisement

Alabama offering $5 incentive for inmates to get shots

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates...
A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates who get vaccinations and those who’ve already received shots.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s prison system is offering incentives for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates who get vaccinations and those who’ve already received shots, She says wardens also can provide other incentives to encourage both prisoners and workers to get vaccinations.

Gov. Kay Ivey has opposed incentives to encourage members of the general public to get shots, saying instead that “common sense” should be enough for people to get the free shots.

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are rising sharply as Alabama trails the nation in vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation
County Road 49 is selected to be resurfaced starting as early as the end of August.
Geneva County nears start of $1.4 million dollar road resurfacing project

Latest News

Alabama Hospitals face significant increase in COVID hospitalizations. The state exceed 1,000...
Alabama exceeds over 1,000 COVID hospitalizations
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
UA announces COVID-19 vaccination rewards for students
Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris called the flu outbreak a "crisis situation."...
LIVE: State COVID-19 Update
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert