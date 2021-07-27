Alabama exceeds over 1,000 COVID hospitalizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 continues to rapidly circulate across the state of Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a news conference on Tuesday to share where the state currently stands in it’s battle against this virus. During this meeting, he emphasized how Alabama is seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations across the state.

Earlier this month Alabama saw 179 COVID hospitalizations, but in just three weeks that number exceeds 1,000, the majority of those patients being unvaccinated. Dr. Harris said numbers have not been this high since February and the Delta variant is to blame with over 200 confirmed delta cases in the state.

“The slope of this increase, the rate in which the hospitalization numbers going up is unprecedented in Alabama,” Dr. Harris said. “We had much more gradual climb in our numbers before, this has shot up really really quickly.”

15,987 COVID cases have been reported in the state over the last 14 days. Since Monday, more than 1,400 cases have be added.

“The most effective way to prevent COVID is to get vaccinated, period,” Dr. Harris said.

The state suffers from a low vaccination rate. Dr. Harris said people who are unvaccinated are accounting for most of the new cases.

“Hospitals have reported that virtually all of their hospitalizations, certainly well over 95 percent but probably closer to 99 percent of their hospitalizations, are occurring in unvaccinated people and our deaths overwhelmingly are occurring in unvaccinated people,” Dr. Harris said.

Death numbers have not crept up, however Dr. Harris said it is expected based on previous patterns.

“Past experience has taught us that that is next and we have typically seen jumps in cases followed by jumps in hospitalizations followed soon there by jumps in deaths so we not looking forward to that happening,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said as science changes, recommendations change too. However, isolation and quarantine guidance has not changed. Dr. Harris said if someone is infected with COVID-19 they must isolate, or if someone comes into close contact with someone with COVID they need to quarantine.

Dr. Harris said the state does not plan to implement a mask mandate.

“As the governor said, we expect people to make good decisions, it is up to them to do what they need to do and I think everyone is aware of what they need to do,” Dr. Harris said.

Alabama has given about 3.398 million doses of the vaccine. There are more than 1,400 locations in Alabama which vaccines available.

For those who received their first dose of the vaccine but not their second, Dr. Harris said it is not too late and it is never too late to go back and get the second dose. He said by doing so, this will give you the best available protection against this virus.

