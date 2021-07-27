2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A new era is awaiting the Dale County Warriors in 2021.

Don Moore has stepped down as head coach after three seasons allowing LukeTtucker to step in and take over the reins of the program.

It has been quite the quick adjustment for Tucker who was named head coach back in June so he hasn’t had much time with the team but has been impressed with their athleticism.

Tucker said he’s ready to see what the boys can do once the pads are put on.

“We’ve been doing the little 7-on-7 stuff out there. Haven’t seen them with pads on. Haven’t seen how physical they are, but athletic wise, they are really good,” said Tucker. “I enjoy watching them learn to throw and catch and watching our quarterbacks throw. I expect the kids to play hard and that’s what I look for. The wins and losses they come. You want to win them all. Every kid wants to win them all, but I just expect them to go out there and play hard. If they do that then that will exceed my expectations.”

The Warriors open the season at home against county rival Ariton on August 20.

