Where’s Wade? Exploring Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium

Mote Marine
Mote Marine(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium has been entertaining and educating guests on the Suncoast for more than 65 years.

We took a peek at the underwater world, which includes hundreds of species of fish and virtually endless and ever-changing exhibits.

Mote’s Public Relations Manager Stephannie Kettle says the aquarium is unique because it shows off the wildlife of Florida’s gulf waters.

“These are native species to the Suncoast so it’s a great opportunity to learn about what lives in our backyard.”

Along with an up-close look at our underwater neighbors, Kettle says Mote gives people a peek at the research they’re doing around-the-clock.

From sea turtle rehabilitation to coral reef restoration, the staff and researchers are hands-on when it comes to protecting our waters’ wildlife.

“It’s not just like a place to look at animals place to feel a connection to our marine life. Learn what you can do at home, learn what moat is doing out on the water,” Kettle said.

As the pandemic winds down, more and more guests are flooding back to Mote to meet the animals who call it home.

If you’d like more information on Mote Marine’s hours, events or what they’re working on next, head to https://mote.org/

