Showers & Thunderstorms To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
On Thursday, the continued drizzle and light shower activity are most likely in the morning, but additional rounds of it are possible in the afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Wiregrass as deeper moisture returns. We’ll see the heat ease a touch, but daily highs will still reach the lower 90s. Look for drier weather later in the week as highs return to the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light S/W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 95° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot.

