Showers & Thunderstorms To Return
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Wiregrass as deeper moisture returns. We’ll see the heat ease a touch, but daily highs will still reach the lower 90s. Look for drier weather later in the week as highs return to the middle 90s.
TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light NW.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light S/W.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%
SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 95° 40%
SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.