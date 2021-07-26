Preventing future drownings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local fire rescue officials are stressing the importance and raising awareness of knowing the beach flag system before entering the water.

A primary issue most officials see involves people not taking note of rip current conditions and swimming in areas where there are no lifeguards on duty.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue wants to express the importance of what each flag means and how those attending the beach can be better prepared the next time they go for a swim.

”Double red flags mean the water is closed, obviously. Red flags mean you need to stop and look at the water; knee-deep is too deep; you need to be looking out for strong rip currents. Yellow flags mean it’s a moderate hazard. You can get in the water, but stick to a sandbar; there will be rip currents present, Daryl Paul, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Firefighter, and Pandemic said.

Paul encourages those attending the beach to text PCBflags to 888777 for updates on current flag conditions.

