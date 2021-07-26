Advertisement

New attraction coming to Shipwreck Island Waterpark in 2022

The park was supposed to start the installation of a new attraction last year, but because of the pandemic, they will not start that process in September.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shipwreck Island Waterpark is adding a new attraction to the park and it will be ready come next season.

The waterpark’s new playground is named Lighthouse Cove.

The park was supposed to start the installation of the play area last year, but because of the pandemic, they will start that process after this season ends in September.

”It has multiple slides coming off of it, two tipping buckets, bananas, and pineapples. It is really going to be designated to the kids in the age range of seven to eight years old,” Park Aquatics Director Nicole Milano said.

Milano says this new feature will really make Shipwreck a family park, where kids from all age groups can have a good time.

