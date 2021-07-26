Hot this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog this morning but the good news is we are starting the week off on a dry note. Afternoon highs will be very warm in the middle 90s with the humidity it will feel a lot hotter than that. Tomorrow we bring back in a chance at an afternoon shower or storm, but rain chances remain low through the week. Temperatures stay in the 90s through the next 7 days.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds NE 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds W 5 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

