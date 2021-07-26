Geneva County nears start of $1.4 million dollar road resurfacing project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County is gearing up for a $1.4 million road resurfacing project.

On Monday, the Geneva County Commissioners approved bids for the Rebuild Alabama Roads for this year.

A total of nine and a half miles of roads will be resurfaced. Those include County Road 49 from State Highway 52 to County Road 68 and also County Road 8 from State Highway 27 to County Road 65.

Geneva County Engineer Justin Barfield said they are hoping to start at the end of August, or by mid September the latest. He said it is expected to take close to two months to complete.

“Our crews went in to prep work on the shoulders and we replaced deficient cross strings and so forth, and so our part is done, so what’s left is going to be strictly up to the contractor,” Barfield said.

This is possible through the rebuild Alabama Gas Tax.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

