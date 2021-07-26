First responders receive up to 60 percent pay raise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - First responders at Hartford Fire-Rescue are getting a pay raise, between 25 to 60 percent.

Mayor of Hartford, Neil Strickland, said this raise was immediately passed and went into effect on Sunday, July 25.

He said the community efforts from the Slocomb, Geneva and Enterprise departments is appreciated, but it is now time for the city to become more self sufficient. The city is working to accomplish that by raising their pay scales to the Fire-Rescue individuals who are working at the Hartford fire department, and continuing to recruit more.

“What they do is just something that most people just don’t have an act for,” Mayor Strickland said. “They would probably do it without it but it’s definitely a morale boost and an enhancement to keep quality people here and attract quality people to come here and help them as well.”

The Hartford Fire Dept. is looking to hire, to apply contact the department at (334)588-0906.

Mayor Strickland said they are going trough budget now and are looking at pay scale increases for all nine of their departments.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

