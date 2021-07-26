Advertisement

Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a domestic violence situation that ended with a police standoff in Auburn.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Auburn Police Division were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court in the Camden Bridge subdivision.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject with a handgun. He shot at officers and they retuned fire, according to officials. The man barricaded himself inside the home as officers surrounded it.

Officers were able to retrieve family members out of the home through a second story window. After those individuals exited the house, officials say members of the tactical team were able to enter the house, secure the suspect, and determine he was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately rendered aid by officers, the Auburn Fire Division, and emergency medical personnel, according to officials. He was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. The suspect’s condition is unknown. There were no other injuries.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The case remains under investigation by ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 4-23-21
Setting Up For A Hot & Humid Week
Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to...
Arrest made in Eufaula weapons incident investigation