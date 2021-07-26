Brother and sister duo create their own business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two young entrepreneurs have created a business selling what they are calling lucky shells, and get this they are both not even ten years old.

“This summer, I really wanted to make some money. So we were actually at the beach and I was like how about we sell shells and then my mom was like anyone can get shells from the beach. So I had to figure out a way to make them special,” Malone Chambers, Luck of Laguna Founder and President said.

Malone Chambers is just nine years old and is the founder, designer, and president of Luck of Laguna.

Her brother Britton is just five. But nothing stops these two who are already making quite the name for themselves.

”I don’t know, I just like asked him, hey Britt you wanna start our own business and make some money and he was like yeah, let’s do it,” Chambers said.

Both little entrepreneurs came up with their gimmick.

”I wanted to make them like lucky, so everybody knows pennies are lucky, I wanted to put the pennies inside, Chambers said. ”I figured out resin from my school and my art teacher because we were doing a resin project. We were like hey resin can keep the penny in.”

The pair enlisted the help of their parents to run the family business. Their mother Sarah serves as their manager and their father Chris serves as the pricer.

”We love Laguna and she wanted people to take this memento from Laguna Beach home with them and all of the love and luck that we feel Laguna Beach has brought our family. We want to share it with other people as well, Sarah Chambers, Luck of Laguna Manager said.

The duo has found solid success among their local community.

”The local community first off embraced the kids with open arms. They come out in drones when we do our lemonade and lucky shells pop up shop in Laguna Beach they sell out in an hour,” Chambers said.

Malone encourages others who are thinking of starting their own business to go for it.

