2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tigers are on the prowl for another successful football season.

Head coach Ed Rigby and crew are coming off a dominant 2020 season. The Tigers going 9-3 to finish second in Class 6A Region 2 and making yet another playoff run, but it was cut short in round two.

Now the Tigers try to pick up where they left off, but they’ll have to do it without several key starters.

Rigby working to fill in those holes on the roster this season, but he’s not worried.

“You know, the future is super bright for us,” said Rigby. “The beauty is, we’ve talked about this before, we’re a town team. These cats have played together their whole lives. They’re going to play hard on Friday. They’re not going to back down from nobody. We’re going to be a team that gets better as we go. We’re going to have to weather a few storms along the way but as long as they keep showing up, which they will, we’ll get better when it matters. It’s all about Week 11. We don’t have to be the best week one.”

Eufaula opens the season at home against Carroll on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.