Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tigers are on the prowl for another successful football season.

Head coach Ed Rigby and crew are coming off a dominant 2020 season. The Tigers going 9-3 to finish second in Class 6A Region 2 and making yet another playoff run, but it was cut short in round two.

Now the Tigers try to pick up where they left off, but they’ll have to do it without several key starters.

Rigby working to fill in those holes on the roster this season, but he’s not worried.

“You know, the future is super bright for us,” said Rigby. “The beauty is, we’ve talked about this before, we’re a town team. These cats have played together their whole lives. They’re going to play hard on Friday. They’re not going to back down from nobody. We’re going to be a team that gets better as we go. We’re going to have to weather a few storms along the way but as long as they keep showing up, which they will, we’ll get better when it matters. It’s all about Week 11. We don’t have to be the best week one.”

Eufaula opens the season at home against Carroll on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
COTTONWOOD
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics