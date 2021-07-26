2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Carroll Eagles

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles are entering their second season with Patrick Plott at the helm of the program.

In his first season, Plott would lead Carroll to a 3-7 record but those three wins enough to get the eagles into the postseason.

It was a rough start to the year for the Eagles. Carroll lost its first two games by a combined score of 110-14 before rattling off three victories in a four game span.

With key players such as sophomore quarterback Keyshawn Cole and linebacker Karmelo Overton returning, the future looks bright for the Eagles.

“It’s been a year in and the guys are more familiar with me and I’m more familiar with the guys,” said Plott. “I’m just looking forward to this second year and see how much we’ve improved. I feel like we’ve improved a lot during the spring and the summer. We expect to be better for sure. We expect to go out and compete every Friday night. We’re going to go out and compete hard and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win.”

Carroll opens the 2021 season on the road against Eufaula.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.