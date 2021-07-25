Setting Up For A Hot & Humid Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – It’s been a very dry, hot and muggy Sunday with feel-like temperatures reaching the lower 100s in places. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle 70s. Monday will start off the work week mostly dry with hot and humid conditions again setting up for the afternoon. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out but isn’t likely. High temperatures for much of the work week will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 90s range. Rain chances return on Tuesday with scattered showers possible.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74. Winds Light/Var.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 94. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75° Winds Light W.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly Smooth. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft.

