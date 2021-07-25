Advertisement

Panama City Beach visitor gives special shout out to Atlanta Braves

It took him 2 hours to complete.
It took him 2 hours to complete.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was some impressive art out on the sand here in Panama City Beach.

Life time Atlanta Braves fan Brandon Hinkson was here visiting from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Every time his family visits PCB, they create some type of art to photograph and remember their stay.

Well, this time it was with a 15-foot-long Braves logo made out of seaweed. The art project took 2 hours to complete.

The photo went viral on twitter; getting attention from Braves game show host Mark Owens and the Braves team Twitter.

What an awesome way to remember your vacation on the world’s most beautiful beaches with a shout out to your favorite team!

You can take a closer look at the art work in the video above, or on Brandon’s Twitter @BrandonHinkson.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
COTTONWOOD
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
GALLERY: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off with opening ceremony
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. gymnasts prepare for competition