Panama City Beach visitor gives special shout out to Atlanta Braves

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was some impressive art out on the sand here in Panama City Beach.

Life time Atlanta Braves fan Brandon Hinkson was here visiting from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Every time his family visits PCB, they create some type of art to photograph and remember their stay.

Well, this time it was with a 15-foot-long Braves logo made out of seaweed. The art project took 2 hours to complete.

The photo went viral on twitter; getting attention from Braves game show host Mark Owens and the Braves team Twitter.

What an awesome way to remember your vacation on the world’s most beautiful beaches with a shout out to your favorite team!

You can take a closer look at the art work in the video above, or on Brandon’s Twitter @BrandonHinkson.

