Advertisement

NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation

Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County beaches could experience some negative effects from red tide.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County beaches could experience some negative effects from red tide.

It warned that people near the beach, when red tide is present, could feel those red tide symptoms of an itchy throat and frequent coughing.

It’s especially present for those with pre-existing respiratory issues.

“It’s like you get something hung in your throat,” Holmes Beach resort worker James Nicholas said. “You can’t get it up and you can’t get it down. So you’re constantly coughing. Yeah, it was about two or three days.”

Nicholas said that other people were driven away from the beach while the red tide was intense.

“They didn’t want to get in the water, I didn’t blame them. And when they did, they got way out, away from the seaweed and the dead fish,” he said.

Local business owner Darcie Andersen also said that red tide hasn’t been a frequent issue for her this year, but her seafood store makes sure they get fish from very deep water, so as not to risk red tide being a part of their product.

Red tide has been clearing up in Holmes Beach through Sunday. The beach was full of people, and Nicholas said the smell was beginning to dissipate.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-26
Hot this afternoon
Mote Marine
Where’s Wade? Exploring Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium
The VB-10000 cycles the cutting apparatus on Thursday during cutting operations to separate...
Crews continue to make progress in clearing shipwreck off Ga. coast
The Selby Aquatic Center in Saraota.
Local Olympic medalist inspires younger athletes back at home
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
Health experts say kids can catch COVID-19 at the same time as flu, strep, and RSV