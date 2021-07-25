Advertisement

2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the incident happened after 9 p.m. when a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crashed into a pier at Kowaliga Marina. There were three people on board.

The driver of the boat, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and a passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to ALEA. Goodwin was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.

ALEA also charged a 19-year-old passenger with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth-degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. The 19-year-old’s name was not disclosed.

ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to...
Arrest made in Eufaula weapons incident investigation
It took him 2 hours to complete.
Panama City Beach visitor gives special shout out to Atlanta Braves
Weather
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD - clipped version wx