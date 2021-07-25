Advertisement

18-year-old starts professional tutoring service

18 year old opens professional tutoring service
18 year old opens professional tutoring service(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Virtual learning has been difficult for students and parents.

“I don’t think we have fully adjusted it because I’m not a teacher, my husband’s not a teacher, and it was difficult,” parent Crystal Montgomery said.

Montgomery had to seek help for her children so she enrolled them into “Better than Average” a tutoring service founded by 18-year-old LJ Walker.

She says the fun activities and hands-on sessions helped her children get caught up in subjects they struggled in and prepared them for the upcoming school year.

The tutoring service tutors students K-12 in a variety of subjects and also foreign language development, with high school and college students serving as tutors.

Walker founded the program in 2019 while he was still a student at Brew Tech Magnet High School.

“I was helping my cousins and I saw them doing really well in school, and I said, “You know what? I think I want to own a tutoring business.” And I always said I wanted to own a business but never knew what I wanted to do, so when I had that idea, I just went for it,” Walker said.

In the fall, he will become a student at AUM. He believes his services can help college students as well.

“With early childhood management dealing with children, I can probably learn something I didn’t really even know about and touch upon some things that need to be touch up,” Walker said.

He encourages any person who has a dream to go after it.

“People might not be for whatever you’re trying to do just go for it and be consistent. Put in hard work and I promise you will reap the reward,” Walker said.

Walker wants to eventually expand his tutoring service into other areas in the south.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-26
Hot this afternoon
Mote Marine
Where’s Wade? Exploring Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium
The VB-10000 cycles the cutting apparatus on Thursday during cutting operations to separate...
Crews continue to make progress in clearing shipwreck off Ga. coast
The Selby Aquatic Center in Saraota.
Local Olympic medalist inspires younger athletes back at home
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
Health experts say kids can catch COVID-19 at the same time as flu, strep, and RSV