Midland City holds annual Railroad Festival

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Midland City community came together for an annual event Saturday, honoring the railroad.

The Annual Railroad Festival was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown. It featured food trucks, vendors, a car show, and kid’s train rides.

Organizers say the event is used to bring the community together to celebrate the city’s history.

“Its like a celebration of the railroad, you know, mainly. There’s a lot of history behind Midland City where it involves the city. So I guess that’s our appreciate of what makes Midland City being Midland City,” said Mayor Cindy Gary.

Organizers say they are planning to bring the event back next year, but may hold it a little bit later in the year in hopes of getting some cooler weather.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.