Man dies after officers tase him

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirms.

He said deputies rushed to a Bethlehem Road home after receiving reports of a home invasion and a man armed with a machete.

Valenza said officers tased the man because he was combative and posed dangers to others and himself. He hurled a brick toward an officer that struck someone else, the sheriff told News 4.

When the man continued to be combative, he was tased a second time, became unresponsive, and was rushed to a Dothan hospital.

Valenza said an investigation will be conducted by state agents, routine in officer involved death cases.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

