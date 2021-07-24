Advertisement

Man dies after officers tase him

Houston County deputies confronted the man after receiving report of home invasion.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirms.

He said deputies rushed to a Bethlehem Road home after receiving reports of a home invasion and a man armed with a machete.

Valenza said officers tased the man because he was combative and posed dangers to others and himself. He hurled a brick toward an officer that struck someone else, the sheriff told News 4.

When the man continued to be combative, he was tased a second time, became unresponsive, and was rushed to a Dothan hospital.

Valenza said an investigation will be conducted by state agents, routine in officer involved death cases.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

