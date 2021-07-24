Hot Weekend Continues

SYNOPSIS – Tonight will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear with temperatures again falling to the middle 70s. Though we had a few showers today, Sunday will be even drier across the area with maybe one or two quick showers in the afternoon. Monday will start off the work week mostly dry with hot and humid conditions again setting up for the afternoon. High temperatures for much of the work week will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 90s range. Rain chances return on Tuesday with scattered showers possible through at least Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75. Winds ESE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 94. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74° Winds Light E.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 75°High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

