Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
County Inn & Suites
WTVY- Dothan hotel closes due to COVID outbreak
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
Demand for homes is rising in Jackson County causing prices to go, and supply to go down.
Housing shortages in Jackson County could be caused by Hurricane Michael, COVID