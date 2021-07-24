Are vaccinations picking up amid Delta variant concerns?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials say they have not noticed a significant change in vaccinations as of late.

The latest data is that 6,100 vaccines were administered on July 21, which is about the average daily rate so far this summer. That’s a big difference than the peak of vaccinations back in the spring, when upwards of 40,000 doses were administered a day.

Taking a closer look at who is getting vaccinated in the state - it’s not younger people. Just over 215,000 people under the age of 17 have gotten vaccinate, which is just 3.14 percent of everyone vaccinated in the state so far. That’s a population health experts say need to get the shot.

“I am desperately hoping people, especially kids, younger people, will say I have to do my part not only to protect myself but to protect everybody else with this wildfire raging out of control,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo at UAB.

Children aged 12 and over can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

