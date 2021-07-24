Advertisement

Are vaccinations picking up amid Delta variant concerns?

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(kfyr)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials say they have not noticed a significant change in vaccinations as of late.

The latest data is that 6,100 vaccines were administered on July 21, which is about the average daily rate so far this summer. That’s a big difference than the peak of vaccinations back in the spring, when upwards of 40,000 doses were administered a day.

Taking a closer look at who is getting vaccinated in the state - it’s not younger people. Just over 215,000 people under the age of 17 have gotten vaccinate, which is just 3.14 percent of everyone vaccinated in the state so far. That’s a population health experts say need to get the shot.

“I am desperately hoping people, especially kids, younger people, will say I have to do my part not only to protect myself but to protect everybody else with this wildfire raging out of control,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo at UAB.

Children aged 12 and over can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19. The hotel shut their doors on Thursday due to a...
Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in...
Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
County Inn & Suites
WTVY- Dothan hotel closes due to COVID outbreak
Midland City Railroad Festival
Midland City holds annual Railroad Festival
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments