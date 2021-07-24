Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions

Chip Harris working with a solid senior class to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Lions are putting the work in on the field and the weight room in order to see results in the fall.

The Lions are ready to turn things around after a disappointing 2020 season.

Houston County ended the year with only one win which came on the road against Zion Chapel.

The Lions are coming back strong though with a stacked senior class that is ready to make some noise.

Second-year head coach Chip Harris is confident in this group of players.

Now, it is time for Houston County to translate the work into wins and leave their mark on the region.

“Well, it may be a little bold and what not but you know we want to win ball games,” said Harris. “We want to make playoffs. We want to make a run at the region. This is a bloody region. It’s a tough road but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I think our kids are excited about it. They’re excited at the challenge and we don’t just want to go out there and play, we want to go out there and perform and excel.”

Houston County kicks off its season at Northside Methodist August 20th.

