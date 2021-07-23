Wiregrass Public Safety Junior Academy finishes with firefighting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Weeks two of the Wiregrass Public Safety Junior Academy is coming to an end. Last week the focuses was on law enforcement ensuring a comprehensive experience in what a job in policing would entail. This week the focus was fighting fires. In the final day of their training participants got to enact a real world scenario of a fire rescue.

Jason Wright, Executive Director of the Wiregrass Public Safety said, “This is our first time doing this we didn’t know what our limits were, how far we could push them physically, mentally, emotionally in some cases. But you know they rose to the top of every occasion.”

All participants had to show a deep passion for public safety to be selected for this academy.

Maddie Anners, a participant in the academy said, I’ve always been interested in public safety and the experience of it and the job of it and this camp has really spiked my interest in it getting to do it and like really getting to do this one day.”

The two weeks spent at the public safety center has been packed full of important skills.

Wright said, “They got to shoot guns, do patrol stops, drive a police car, pull water hoses, fight fire, attack fire, put on turnout gear they got to do the things that law enforcement do in their daily jobs to truly see if this is what they want to do and I think they had a good time, we had a good time we’re looking forward to see what the future holds.”

The group attacked the challenges and was eager to learn. Wright says they definitely meet the criteria of the job.

Anners said, “It’s really shown me what it’s like or just the basics at least, I know there’s a lot more to it but I’m willing to see what it takes.”

Caleb Sullenberger, another academy participant said, “Just helping people, I always have that servant heart and I always put people before me.”

The teachers worked with them on cover letters and resumes. Anything they could to help further them in this career once they leave the academy.

Wright said, “We want these students to be engaged and we want to be able to foster the career and help them get their foot in the door any way we can.”

Wright hopes this is the first of many years to come of the Wiregrass Public Safety Junior Academy. Looking to grow off the momentum and success of this year.

