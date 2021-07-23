Advertisement

Wicksburg Marine honored at 2021 Marine Corps Aviation Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Association
By Press Release: U.S. Marine Corps
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, S.C. (Press Release) – Gunnery Sgt. Monica L. Williams of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing was the recipient of the highly esteemed Kenneth W. Southcomb Award which recognizes the Aviation Supply Marine of the Year. Gunnery Sgt. Williams is from Wicksburg, AL and attended Dale County High School. Gunnery Sgt. Williams has distinguished herself amongst her peers and has gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the Marine Corps remains a highly lethal fighting force.

Select Marines across the Marine Corps are nominated each year to be recipients of the highly coveted Marine Corps Aviation Awards. The Marine Corps Aviation Awards boasts a number of categories, each category being highly competitive, indicating exceptional leadership and dedication to mission accomplishment.

All award winners were recognized at the 49th Annual Marine Corps Aviation Association Symposium in Dallas, Texas, from 20-22 July 2021.

