Watch the Tokyo Olympics online & TV

WRGX is your local home for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021!

See below for links to watch today’s Olympic competitions. And further below is a full schedule of when you can find coverage on WRGX on your TV.

Streaming Olympics Coverage

July 23

5:55 AM - Opening Ceremonies

Noon - NBC Daytime Preview Show

6:30 PM - Rowing Heats/Reps

7:00 PM - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 1

7:00 PM - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 2

7:00 PM - Fencing - Men’s Sabre, Women’s Epee (Individual): Prelims

7:00 PM - Table Tennis Table 1: Men’s/Women’s/Mixed Prelims

7:00 PM - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 3

7:20 PM - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group B

7:30 PM - Archery Mixed Team Prelims

8:00 PM - Taekwondo Women’s 49kg & Men’s 58kg

8:00 PM - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage

8:15 PM - Basketball Men/Women Prelims, Session 1 (4 Games)

8:45 PM - Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Finals

9:00 PM - Judo Women’s 48kg & Men’s 60kg: Elimination and Quarterfinals

9:00 PM - Boxing Session 1: Men’s Heavy (R32), Women’s Feather (R32), more

9:00 PM - Tennis Day 1: Center Court: Match 1

9:00 PM - Cycling Men’s Road Race

10:50 PM - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group A

TV Schedule on WRGX

Tune in to WRGX on your local television provider at the following times for Tokyo Olympic coverage

Friday, July 23

5:45 AM - 9:45 AM (Live Opening Ceremony)

Noon - 3 PM

6:30 PM - 10:45 PM (Opening Ceremonies replay)

Saturday, July 24

8 AM - 5 PM

7 PM -10:30 PM

Sunday, July 25

8 AM - 5 PM

7 PM - 10:30 PM

Monday-Friday, July 26-July 30

11 AM - 4 PM

7 PM - 10:30 PM

Saturday, July 31

7 AM - 5 PM

6 PM - 10:30 PM

Sunday, August 1

7 AM - 5 PM

6 PM - 10:30 PM

Monday-Friday, August 2-August 6

11 AM - 4 PM

7 PM -10:30 PM

Saturday, August 7

7 AM - 5 PM

7 PM - 10:30 PM

Sunday, August 8th

Noon - 4:45 PM

6 PM - 9:15 PM

TV schedule for Alabama Olympians competing

JuVaughn Harrison: High Jump

Starts Thursday, July 29th at 7:15 PM Long Jump: Starts Saturday, July 31st at 5:10 AM

High Jump: If Harrison qualifies, he will compete during the medal event on Sunday, August 1st at 5:10 AM



Long Jump: If Harrison qualifies, he will compete during the medal event on Sunday, August 1st at 8:20 PM

Zach Harting: 200M Butterfly

Starts Monday, July 26th at 5:27 AM

The best 16 swimmers out of five heats will advance. If Harting advances, he will compete in the semifinal which has two heats on Monday, July 26th. Heat one is at 9:35 PM heat two is at 9:41 PM If he makes it through that he will compete in the medal event which is on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:49 PM

Quanesha Burks: Women’s Long Jump

Starts Saturday, July 31st at 7:50 PM

If Burks qualifies, she will compete during the medal event on Monday, August 2nd at 8:50 PM

