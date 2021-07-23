Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tokyo Olympics are here! The games are underway after a stunning opening ceremony ahead of the games.

Click here to watch NBC’s primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

And check out a gallery of the top images of the ceremony!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.