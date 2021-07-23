Advertisement

Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tokyo Olympics are here! The games are underway after a stunning opening ceremony ahead of the games.

Click here to watch NBC’s primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

And check out a gallery of the top images of the ceremony!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

