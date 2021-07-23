Vote ALEA for “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest

The race is on for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to win this year’s American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) annual “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest,” which is a national contest among state law enforcement agencies.

This year’s photo submission features a 2020 Dodge Charger on the start/finish line at Talladega Superspeedway.

Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser began Tuesday, July 20, at 11 a.m. (CDT) and will continue through Tuesday, August 3, 2021, until 11 a.m. (CDT).

This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast your vote in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest,” you can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 and view ALEA’s photo at the top of the page.

Voters may also find the link on ALEA’s Facebook page. The photo that receives the most votes will be presented with the “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.”

“This contest is a fun and easy way for Troopers from all states to interact and participate in a friendly competition,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “We truly appreciate NASCAR’s support and willingness to allow us to utilize the Talladega Superspeedway to capture this eye-catching photograph. Our agency and the superspeedway partner semi-annually to provide safety and security to all citizens who travel to and from Talladega for an exciting race weekend.”

The Best-Looking Cruiser Contest has become a tradition since the AAST launched it in 2014, and ALEA’s patrol vehicles have appeared in several calendars. However, ALEA’s cruiser has an opportunity to be featured on the cover of the calendar, which is a fundraiser to support scholarships for Troopers’ dependents.

The calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1, 2021.