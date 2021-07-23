Very warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A nice start to our Friday morning, temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s with no rain to worry about for the start of the day. This afternoon we could see an isolated shower or storm, but most will stay dry. The heat index will be very high so stay hydrated. Heading into the weekend shower and storm chances Saturday but Sunday and Monday look to be our driest days we have seen in a while. Rain chances return as we head into the rest of the work week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds E 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.