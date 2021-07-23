Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
County Inn & Suites
WTVY- Dothan hotel closes due to COVID outbreak
WTVY News 4 at Six
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Pelosi pushes forward with Jan. 6 committee