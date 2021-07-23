SE Health sees “significant” increase in COVID hospitalizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The majority of the state of Alabama is listed as “very high risk” for COVID-19, including each county in the Wiregrass. While this indicator is due to an increase in cases, another problem is also growing quickly: hospitalizations.

The Wiregrass is seeing that increase. On Friday Southeast Health has about 28 COVID patients, which Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer, said is a significant increase in just over the last 10 days. However, he said it is considered a slight increase over the last five days.

COVID is continuing to circulate among the population and with the increase in cases it also leads to more hospitalizations.

“This has really become a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Narby said.

With the Delta variant being the dominant COVID strain in the United States, this brings concern to Dr. Narby.

“The COVID vaccines prevent hospitalizations and they prevent deaths and that includes the Delta variant,” Dr. Narby said.

He said on average someone infected with the Delta variant who comes in contact with susceptible people, will likely give the virus to about five other individuals.

“That is a considerably higher rate and more contagious than the previous variants of COVID than we have seen,” Dr. Narby said.

Over 90 percent of the Southeast Health’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing needless suffering,” Dr. Narby said. “It really does not have to be this way and people in the United States today who die of COVID, it’s really a senseless tragedy.”

The facility also sees an increase in the number of tests in the outpatient population. The positive rate is increasing and sits at about five percent each day over the last week.

“If you are not vaccinated, please remain vigilant,” Dr. Narby said. “Please wear a mask indoors, please maintain social distancing, wash your hands and try not to touch your face.”

For those on the fence about getting vaccinated.

“I plead with everyone, who’s not vaccinated, to please get vaccinated, for yourself, for your family, for your friends, for the people you come in contact with,” Dr. Narby said.

The state of Alabama has added over 11,000 COVID cases in the last 14 days statewide.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.