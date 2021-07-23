Rosa Parks traveling exhibits coming to Ozark Dale County Library

OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum is helping to share the legacy of Parks and other women who played key roles within the Montgomery Bus Boycott through a pair of traveling exhibits. The exhibits, “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” and “Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” were made possible by a grant the museum received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

The “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” exhibit provides an overview of the life and activism of Mrs. Parks and the success of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott” utilizes oral history interviews, digitized archival material and court documents to tell the heroic stories of Jo Ann Robinson, Aurelia Browder, Claudette Colvin, Mary Louise Smith, Lucille Times, Susie McDonald, Virginia Durr, Georgia Gilmore, Coretta Scott King, Juanita Abernathy, Juliette Hampton Morgan and Jean Graetz. Important grassroots political organizations such as the Women’s Political Council will also be highlighted through the exhibit.

“The Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott” exhibit highlights the women who played prominent roles in the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the birth of the Civil Rights Movement. (Source: TROY University)

Each 12-panel exhibit contains graphics and text content, photographs and interactive exhibits that can be accessed through visitors’ smart devices.

The Rosa Parks’ exhibits will be on display at the Ozark Dale County Library located at 416 James Street in Ozark, AL from August 3rd to August 26th. It is available for public viewing from 10:00am to 6:30pm Tuesday through Thursday and 10:00am to 4:30pm

Friday through Saturday. For additional information, contact Joni Wood at 334-774-5480 or gen@troycable.net.

In addition to the exhibit in the Library’s Reference area, special programs and activities are scheduled throughout the month to enrich your learning experience! Attendance is free to the exhibit and all programs.

Tuesday, August 3rd, 10am-6:30pm: Grand Opening Reception.

Join us for the grand opening of the exhibits with light refreshments throughout the day.

Tuesday, August 10th, 2pm: Rosa Parks & the Montgomery Bus Boycott

Join us for a special presentation presented by Mrs. Donna Beisel, the Assistant Director of The Rosa Parks Museum.

Tuesday, August 17th, 2pm: Stories of Rosa

Enjoy a recorded interview with Mr. Johnny Trawick, a distant relative of Rosa Parks, as he shares lovely stories about her and the signed check we have on display at the Library.

Adults and children are encouraged to have a little (extra!) fun at the exhibits and take part in a scavenger hunt. Completed scavenger hunts are eligible for a chance to win tickets to the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery!

The Rosa Parks Museum, located on Troy University’s Montgomery Campus, was opened on Dec. 1, 2000, with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Mrs. Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott for future generations. Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Mrs. Parks’ historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white male.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations. The agency’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Its grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive.