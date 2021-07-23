Rain Chances Drop For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather is on the way for the weekend as rain chances drop. We’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms pop-up Saturday, with most areas remaining dry on Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s Saturday, with lower to middle 90s Sunday. Higher rain chances return on Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 94° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 95° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

