New DeFuniak Springs Airport Director takes on rapid growth

Airport Director Daniel Edwards on his first day of work at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport July 14, 2021. Photo by Public Information Officer Christopher Mitchell.(Source: City of DeFuniak Springs)
By Press Release: City of DeFuniak Springs
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs native Daniel Edwards assumed the airport director responsibilities at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport Wednesday, July 14. The position was previously held by Matthew Overton who left the post two months ago.

Mr. Edwards is working on his Masters of Aeronautical Science degree from Embry-Riddle University, specializing in aerospace operations.  He has a Bachelor of Science degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University where he minored in aviation safety and management.  Mr. Edwards is a graduate of Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and is a retired veteran of the United States Air Force having served at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska from 2006 to 2011 and Kadena Air Base in Japan from 2011 to 2015.

“I welcome the challenges of this position in DeFuniak Springs because I’m invested in the community where I grew up,” says the new airport director.  “I’m looking forward to using my extensive experience in the United States Air Force and my studies at Embry-Riddle to oversee the airport runway expansion and the new airport terminal projects now underway.  My community is growing rapidly, and I want to be a part of that growth by giving back to my hometown and managing these significant projects which will have an enormous impact on the only airport in Walton County and the DeFuniak Springs community.”

Mr. Edwards settled into his new office at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport Wednesday, met with his airport team and began reviewing the grant project now underway to expand the runway, airport terminal and fuel farm.  Information about the airport, hours of operation, and hangar availability and services can be found at www.defuniaksprings.net or by calling the airport at (850) 892-2000.

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Jashua Kirkland
