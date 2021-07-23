Hotel guests test positive for COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a story you heard here first on News 4, a Dothan hotel closing their doors for ten days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

One of the residence staying at the hotel shared her situation of being exposed to the virus.

Jazie Franklin and her family were forced out of the Country Inn & Suites on Thursday after they were notified of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff working in the building. The Franklin family immediately went to get tested and they said five out of the six tests are positive for COVID-19.

Franklin said she believes her and her family got the virus from the hotel and she is concerned because she has underlying health issues, which include diabetes and being asthmatic.

“I’m going to fight it the best I can,” Franklin said.

She is also concerned for her grandchildren who tested positive which are between the ages of 15 months and 10 years old.

The family is now in isolation trying to get well from this virus. Franklin said she is feeling the symptoms much heavier and is having to do an at home treatment.

“The cough has become a little more,” Franklin said. “I’m really really dizzy, and I think between the fever and the dizziness, that’s what has me right now.”

Franklin did share her vaccination status with News 4, she said she is not vaccinated but was taking all precautions suggested by health officials. She said she plans to get the vaccine once she is well.

Franklin and News 4 reached out to Country Inn & Suites and they declined to comment.

