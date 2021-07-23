Here’s how to get accurate COVID vaccine answers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Research shows that when people talk to their doctor about the COVID vaccine they’re more likely to feel comfortable getting it.

There’s so much information out there that it’s like drinking from a waterhose, but we have some reliable options, including a place you can call.

“If you still have questions about vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider,” said Dr. Mark Wilson at JCDH.

Not everyone has a doctor and 1 in 10 Alabamians don’t have health insurance... so Jefferson County’s Department of Health has been trying different ways to talk to the public.

Dr. David Hicks joined a live townhall with Birmingham’s city council just last week, answering questions like why the Delta variant is more contagious.

“When you get these variant strains, some of them can do more damage and penetrate deeper into your system,” Hicks explained.

They’ve also held press conferences, like today, to try and tell people vaccines are safe.

“The chances of having a serious event related to a COVID vaccine is approximately 7 out of 1,000,000,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford at JCHD.

Jefferson County’s health department and the state’s health websites both have a trove of helpful information, but for those who want a real person on the other end of a phone call, just call 1-800-270-7268. That’s the Alabama COVID hotline, where they’ll answer any question you have.

You can email questions to: covid19info@adph.state.al.us

