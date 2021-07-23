Advertisement

Harry Bruce McNeal installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor

Left to Right: Bob Mills District Treasurer, Tom Mann past District Governor (PDG), Dell Goodwin Governor Elect, Bruce McNeal District Governor 21-22, Skip Dotherow PDG, Graham Champion Governor Nominee, Bill Trant PDG(Source: Rotary District 6880)
By Press Release: Rotary District 6880
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The two Dothan Rotary Clubs rolled out the red carpet to Rotary District 6880 for a fun night of fellowship and celebration as it hosted its District Governor Installation on Friday, June 25th at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. There were about 100 Rotarians throughout the District in attendance as we reflected on the last year and also thought about what lies ahead for Rotary.

Participating in the night’s festivities were a host of current and former Rotary leadership from across our District including Barry Cavan (PDG), Skip Dotherow (PDG), Sam Adams (PDG) and Jim Golson (PDG). The night was full of surprises as Jerry Blacklaw was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow plus 8 pin. Richard Bollinger was recognized posthumously with the prestigious Harry Hall Award and our district also recognized Cheryl Bollinger with a Paul Harris Fellow plus one in his honor.

Of course, the highlight of the night was watching as our outgoing District Governor, Jerry Blacklaw passed the gavel to incoming District Governor, Harry Bruce McNeal. In his opening remarks, Bruce said “Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy on this earth” and that he was humbled to serve our group which currently includes 49 clubs and over 2000 Rotarians throughout the southern part of Alabama. Bruce went on to recognize the previous leadership team as well as a list of former District Governors from the Dothan Rotary Club.

Rotary International President, Holger Knaack’s theme for 2021-2022 is “Rotary Opens Opportunities”. Also, Rotary District 6880 will host its mid-year conference in Dothan and this year’s District Conference will be held in Florence, Alabama.

