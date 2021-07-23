Advertisement

Eufaula man killed when tractor-trailer goes off road

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash Thursday afternoon in Pike County claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Alabama State Troopers say Ronald W. Kinkade, 67, was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the road and struck several trees before ending up in a ditch.

The crash happened on Pike County Road 7708, about 12 miles north of Troy.

Kinkade was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Aviation Industry Days
Fort Rucker gets glimpse of future in Aviation Industry Days
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19

Latest News

Jashua Kirkland
Jashua Kirkland
County Inn & Suites
WTVY- Dothan hotel closes due to COVID outbreak
Airport Director Daniel Edwards on his first day of work at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal...
New DeFuniak Springs Airport Director takes on rapid growth
National Night Out is a great way to meet community members and meet your local Police Officers.
Enterprise encourages community to come out for national Night Out on August 3
Left to Right: Bob Mills District Treasurer, Tom Mann past District Governor (PDG), Dell...
Harry Bruce McNeal installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor