Eufaula man killed when tractor-trailer goes off road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash Thursday afternoon in Pike County claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Alabama State Troopers say Ronald W. Kinkade, 67, was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the road and struck several trees before ending up in a ditch.

The crash happened on Pike County Road 7708, about 12 miles north of Troy.

Kinkade was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

