Enterprise encourages community to come out for national Night Out on August 3

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, community members are invited to join forces with the Enterprise Police Department for National Night Out (NNO). NNO is a nationwide annual event to promote crime prevention.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime awareness; (2) Generate support for crime prevention; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships; (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

National Night Out is a great way to meet community members and meet your local Police Officers. Together we can make our community and neighborhoods a safer place to live and work.