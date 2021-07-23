Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. gymnasts prepare for competition

Softball team opens play with a win.
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are some clips as we prepare for opening day of the Olympics.

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

Monica Abbott had her best stuff working in the pitching circle when her team needed it, lifting the U.S. over Canada 1-0 in an opening-round game.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke Wednesday morning after the city fired Police Chief Marlos...
Ozark mayor names interim police chief; details what led to Walker firing
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
Dothan hotel closed due to COVID
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Charges: Dothan man photos unsuspecting victims to gratify himself
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Dothan won’t nix Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance
Clarence Metcalf
Ozark man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets