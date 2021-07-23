HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. gymnasts prepare for competition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are some clips as we prepare for opening day of the Olympics.

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

Monica Abbott had her best stuff working in the pitching circle when her team needed it, lifting the U.S. over Canada 1-0 in an opening-round game.

