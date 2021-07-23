Capital projects update on Coffee County Schools as school year nears

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Lots of changes are on the way for the Coffee County School System.

With one project down and several more currently being worked on, Coffee County Schools is making progress for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve been proactive to ensure that we’re building, state of the art facilities,” Coffee County Schools superintendent Kelly Cobb said. “So, these children can receive the best education possible.”

One of those projects, new classrooms on the New Brockton High School campus.

“In the last three years we’ve had enormous growth in New Brockton schools in Coffee County Schools as a whole, so, it was a great necessity to have more classrooms,” New Brockton High School principal Alonzo Barkley said.

The new classes will house more than 100 students.

“It will be six classrooms when completed, as well as a few other offices and bathrooms, a large bathroom and in those areas so we’re really excited about that.”

With enrollment climbing towards the end of the last school year, those six classrooms are crucial.

“We closed the summer with 496 and we’re going to open this school year with 596,” Barkley continued. “So that’s 100 Kids, just between May 27, and July 22.”

Those classrooms are expected to be completed by spring of 2022, and another capital project has already been finished within the New Brockton city limits.

“We’ve just completed a whole new wing of 12, additional classrooms with offices, support staffing area, and so forth,” Cobb said.

A few miles north of New Brockton another capital project in Jack, Alabama.

“Currently at Zion Chapel, we have a new gym under construction,” Cobb finished. “The projection date is sometime by the end of this school year it’s moving along nicely.”

Cobb says once these projects are wrapped up, the school system will release more capital projects planned for the schools.

The school system also has a series of roof repair projects they are working on at schools and the central office.

