Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in...
Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in the abuse, which occurred at the Department of Corrections’ Elmore prison in 2019.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A one-time shift commander who supervised officers at an Alabama prison was convicted of letting another worker abuse a prisoner.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in the abuse, which occurred at the Department of Corrections’ Elmore prison in 2019.

Three other former officers pleaded guilty previously. A statement from prosecutors says Burks watched as another officer threw down an inmate and then kicked, punched and beat him with a baton.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for November for Burks, who faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

