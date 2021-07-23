Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - The gold and black attack of Wicksburg is gearing up for the 2021 season

The Panthers were close to clinching their first region title since 2017 last season but stumbled down the stretch losing three of their last four games. However, Wicksburg was still able to make the playoffs, the fifth time in the last six years it has done so.

Josh Cox enters his eighth year as the Panthers head coach and is ready to see what this senior heavy team can accomplish.

He sees an advantage with this year’s team. Not only has he coached them throughout their high school careers, he recalls calling plays for these guys back in their recreational league days.

“I was sitting there looking at our playbook and we can run everything on it right now,” said Cox. “In the spring game and the ten days of practice we had, it was basically review. They’ve been running the stuff that we do since they were literally in the sixth grade and fifth grade even. I used to leave the practice field from here and go down and help the rec league and be the offensive coordinator on the rec league and try try to teach these guys. It’s just an advantage to have mentally.”

Wicksburg opens the season at home against the Headland Rams.

