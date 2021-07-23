Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears

After a 2-7 season, Dustin Harrison is ready to get the Bears back on track in 2021.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Cottonwood Bears are hungry for success this season.

2020 marked the 6th straight season the Bears missed out on the playoffs, and the 6th straight year Cottonwood finished without a winning record, but could 2021 begin a turnaround of sorts?

Head Coach Dustin Harrison believes so.

He’s noticed a different Bears team over the summer due to the team’s experience and size up front.

He’s hoping his team goes out to compete and improve week after week, to get Cottonwood back to its glory days.

“Cottonwood has a very strong, rich tradition and is known for football,” said Harrison. “Around the state, people who follow football, they know the name Cottonwood due to the past and history at Cottonwood. So, our players have cousins, brothers, uncles, dads that have been part of a State Championship team or a team that went undefeated. The expectations are high in Cottonwood. People expect good football and our players are no different.”

The Bears open the season on the road against the New Brockton Gamecocks.

