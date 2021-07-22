Advertisement

Westside Terrace stops indoor visitation due to COVID-19 outbreak

Four Westside Terrace employees tested positive for COVID-19.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During routine testing earlier this month, four Westside Terrace employees tested positive for COVID-19. The facility was not able to share the vaccination status of these employees.

These positive cases led the nursing home to immediately implement additional safety measures which include temporarily suspending indoor visitation. The facility said residents, families and staff were notified.

The facility will be transitioning to restricted outdoor visitations for now, which will begin as soon as Friday.

News 4 asked Westside Terrace for an interview, but they said they are too busy caring for patients and conducting testing on residence and staff as they make this transition.

They did release a statement in regards to their decision stating: “The facility is following the guidelines set by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.” Which suggests, “Long-term healthcare facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status) except for circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

The current positivity rate for Houston County is at 11.7 percent.

Westside Terrace said before getting back to normal operation, they have to wait 14 days from the last negative test.

Compassionate care, end of life, visits are still allowed.

